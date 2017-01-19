Emery takes control of Region 15 with big win over San Juan

A battle of Region 15 unbeaten teams quickly turned lopsided as the Emery Spartans blasted through the San Juan Broncos 88-65 Wednesday evening at the Spartan Center in Castle Dale.

Entering the contest with identical records of 3-0 in league action, the Spartans quickly took control of the game and never looked back. Using multiple defensive schemes Emery managed to hold the Broncos high octane offense to just 22 points in the first half.

“I thought we played real well, shared the ball well, and our guys were aggressive,” said head coach Todd Jeffs. “We’ve had a few outings since the Christmas break where we’ve been flat and I didn’t think we were that way at all.”

Senior Zac Jorgensen scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Spartans to their third straight victory. Bowdie Jacobson and Koby Butler both contributed 18 points, and Easton Gordon finished with 13.

Jacobson set the tone for the Spartans early scoring eight points in the first quarter. Jacobson was also responsible for multiple steals, and limiting the highly productive San Juan back court.

“He’s given us a boost of energy for three years, and I think he took offense when I called the seniors out for their energy,” Jeffs said when asked about Jacobson’s performance. “He’s done something about it in practice, and he’s kind of set the tone for us.”

Jordan Blake paced the Broncos with 20 points as they slipped to to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 15 play. Dylan Ivins finished with 14 points, and Zach Brown logged 13.

The Emery win moves the team to 14-1 overall, and more importantly 4-0 in region play. After defeating San Juan, the Spartans are not the only team in Region 15 without a league loss.

“There was a business like atmosphere in the locker room. I think they were happy they won and took control of our destiny throughout region play, but at the same time I think this team has their sights set a little bit higher and there is a general tone of taking care of business.”

The Spartans will look to expand their winning streak as they welcome in the Grand Red Devils to the Spartan Center on Friday. Tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 7:00 pm, live coverage will begin at 6:30 on KOAL 107.3 FM and 750 AM.