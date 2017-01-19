Emery welcomes Carbon and two others to Castle Dale for home swim meet

The Emery Spartans continued the swimming season as by playing host to Carbon, Uintah, North Sanpete and Wasatch Academy Tuesday afternoon at the Emery County Aquatic Center in Castle Dale.

Despite five first place finishes on the boys side of the pool, the Spartans ended in a first place tie with Uintah as both teams accumulated 160 points. Carbon finished in a distant third ending with 59 points. Wasatch Academy and North Sanpete rounded out the field of five.

Six first place finishes was enough to elevate the Carbon Lady Dinos to a first place finish as they topped Uintah 147 to 144. Emery ended in third with 116 points, followed by Wasatch Academy and North Sanpete.

Keldan Guymon, Daryl Guymon, Garret Stilson and Nate Gilbert won the first event for the Emery boys squad in the 200 yard medley relay. Ending with a time of 1:46.74, the Spartans topped Uintah by close to three seconds.

Daryl Guymon scored the first individual victory for the Spartans in the 200 yard IM. Completing the final leg in 33.59 seconds, Guymon easily topped second place finisher Oliver Wood, from Wasatch Academy by 14.16 seconds.

Nate Gilbert added to the Spartans point total as he took home first place in the 100 yard free with a time of 53.56 seconds. Carbon’s Tyson Swasey finished in a close second, while Emery’s Logan Cox rounded out the top three.

Keldon Guymon secured first place in the 100 yard breast stroke with a time of 1:08.95. Uintah’s Jaxon Searle was 7.47 seconds behind, followed by teammate Eric Brown.

Deegan Minchey, Parker Stilson, Keldan Guymon and Cox delivered a first place performance in the 200 yard free relay, cruising past second place Uintah by nearly three seconds. Teammates Jonathan Seely, Allen Durrant, Gage Jensen and Eli Beagley ended in fifth.

Katie Carter grabbed the lone first place finish for the Lady Spartans, as she topped the competition in the 50 yard free. Ending with a time of 29.19, Carter edged out second place Katie Hermann from Uintah.

The Carbon Lady Dinos won the first event of the afternoon as Megan Swasey, Sadie Crompton, Veronica Ibanez and Amanda Lui teamed up to win the 200 yard medley. Carbon managed to edge Uintah’s group who finished 0.87 seconds behind.

Carbon added another first place finish as Lui, Swasey, Ibanez and Shannon Baker won the 400 yard free relay with a time of 4:19.91. The Lady Dinos held off a solid performance from the Lady Spartans to earn the win.

Ibanez tallied two first place nods with wins in the 100 yard fly, and 50 yard free. Lui took home the top spot in the 200 yard IM after topping teammate Megan Swasey, and Crompton grabbed the last individual victory in the 100 yard breaststroke.

With Tuesday’s meet now in the books, both Carbon and Emery have entered the twilight of the swim season. The Spartans will return to the pool on Friday for one more meet before the divisional championship on Jan. 26. The Dinos will next swim on Jan. 28 as they participate in the region finale at Richfield.