Richfield snaps Carbon’s four game winning streak in Region 12 thriller

The Richfield Wildcats ended the Carbon Dinos four game winning streak with a 52-51 victory in a Region 12 thriller Wednesday night at Carbon High School.

Holding a perfect record in the 2017 calendar year, the Dinos were unable to complete a come-from-behind victory. Trailing 19-11 at the end of the first quarter, Carbon slowly began to chip away at the Wildcats lead. Capturing a 34-33 advantage heading into the fourth period, the Dinos were outscored 19-17 in the final eight minutes.

Senior Kyle Quinton was held below his average in the team’s first region setback, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Jamin Jensen and Chase Morgan recorded 11 points each, while Gage Daugherty and Ty Moynier scored five a piece.

Registering only five makes from beyond the three-point line, the 51 point total was the lowest Carbon recorded since a 50-33 loss to Cedar back on Dec. 28. The loss also sends the team to 9-8 overall on the season.

Now 2-1 in league action, the Dinos are now tied with North Sanpete at the top of standings. The win for Richfield puts them in a tie with Canyon View for third place at 1-1. Juab is in last place as the only team winless in the division.

Carbon will have an opportunity to get back into the win column when they return to the court Friday on the road against the Juab Wasps.