Thursday, January 19 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Remington model 700 BDL 30-06 excellent, With Redfield Widefield 3×9 scope, Includes some ammo and soft case, Asking $550.00. Please Call Gary at 630-0013

LOOKING FOR:

Lost a pair of women’s cowgirl boots, size 6 with a set of spurs on them. lost somewhere between Castle Dale arena and Ferron on Wednesday, 1/18/17. they were on horse trailer and fell off. The spurs are old and have sentimental value to me. Please call if you have information or have them. Ask for LaRena 435-820-0778

FOR SALE:

½ beef for sale for $3.15 per pound-cut and wrapped, approximately 300 lbs and it is at the butcher now, please call 760-2324 for more details

LOOKING:

Looking for someone to do some ironing, please call 650-9617

FOR SALE:

ATV heavy duty platform that sits in the back of your truck and has storage space underneath it when it’s in for $400 or would consider trading for a wood pellet burning stove. If interested text preferred 630-1717

FOR SALE:

2008 Dodge Caliber, white, 4 door, hatchback, New tires, 6 disc-CD player, AC, 117K miles Runs good, $4295.

Antique wood/glass phone booth $1250.00

Truck bed trailer $250.00

Please call 630-5257 if you are interested in any of the items

FOR SALE:

Two extra tickets to NASCAR in Vegas, they are row 60 in the Dale Earnhardt Terrace. $275.00 each with the Friday Neon Garage pass. Please call 650-2427

FOR SALE:

Gas Stove for $100.00 in excellent condition. 3 ft high , 30 inches wide and 26 inches long. It is a 4 Gas burner.

9 draw dresser 65 inches wide 30 inches tall and 24 inches long. It also has a big mirror that would fit and the back center of the dress, in excellent condition. Asking $150

For more information please call 630-1090

FOR SALE:

Baby bouncer in excellent condition for $40 OBO

LOOKING FOR:

Metal bunk beds w/single on top, double on bottom

Please text ONLY 820-6636

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite. Asking $125 OBO, if interested please call 630-8273

FOR RENT:

2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home w/a large living room, extra office space, full basement, kitchen has all appliances except washer and dryer, the home also has a 2 car garage asking $750.00 per month

2 bedroom 1 bath trailer w/large living room, kitchen has all appliances including washer and dryer, trailer also has a 2 car garage asking $ 550.00 per month

For further information call 435-650-1797

FOR SALE:

FIREWOOD – Elm, All wood is DRY and split. 16” LENGTH as well as shorter lengths available for small fireplaces/wood stoves. Can be sold by the cord or by the pickup load. ​Most 1/2 ton pickups ​fill at ​about $60-65. Call​ 637-6752 or 820-1442​

FOR SALE:

wood burning stove would be great for a shop it’s black Diamond plated does not have fire brick in it we can’t use it asking $300

Tons of cabinet grade plywood thicknesses vary from 5/8 and 3/8 and a few 1/4 all approximately 4×4 sheets asking $5 a sheet

For more information on the items please call or text Shelli 630-8112

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

3 bedroom, 1 bath home in East Carbon, has new electrical, plumbing, paint, hardwood flooring and new paint. Cute home with a fenced in backyard. Only asking $22,000. If interested please call 650-3995 or (801)885-2783

LOOKING FOR:

Front load washer and dryer

Truck that is no more than ½ ton

Water heater

FOR SALE:

1994 Dakota truck but needs an engine

Homemade jewelry

Please call 286-2472 or 749-0706