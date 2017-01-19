USU-Eastern GEAR UP program activities

The USU-Eastern’s GEAR UP (acronym for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness For Undergraduate Programs) at Carbon and Emery High School has some new faces and fun activities planned this month for their enrolled students.

GEAR UP Director, Brandon Flores was eager to announce two new advisors, “One of our advisors, Trenton Wilson, is at Carbon High School. He can be found in Room C6 or in the library from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm each day. We also have another new advisor at Emery High School, her name AnnDee Mead; really excited to have her as well and she can be found in the library at Emery High School in the GEAR UP office from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.” Both individuals are looking forward to working with the students at each of the schools.

The first field trip for Spring Semester has been scheduled for Friday, February 3 to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. “If you would like to find out more about that you can definitely visit our website at usueastern.edu/price/gearup or you can talk to a GEAR UP Advisor and they can get you the permission slip,” stated Flores. This is a great opportunity for students that may have never thought of CMU as an option to further their education.

The annual Diversity and Inclusion Conference will be held on Friday, February 17 on the campus of USU-Eastern. Flores explains further, “What that is, is an opportunity for members of the community, people who work for businesses or companies, as well as for students to come in and gain some insight in how to better serve the needs of our diverse community.” There will be workshops offered with the topics such as LBGT+, International Students, race/ethnicity, recognizing privilege, self-care for diverse students, and much more. The keynote speaker is Bryan Hotchkins, Ph.D who will speak on “Leveraging Institutional Diversity to Create Safe Spaces for Student Success.”

Also, happening on February 17 is a GEAR UP Senior Catch Up Day where students can apply for any last-minute college admissions application, complete their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and submit any scholarship applications. More detailed information on this event will come at later time.

To learn more about the GEAR UP Program visit their website at https://usueastern.edu/price/gearup/index