Want to hunt coyotes? Learn how at upcoming predator clinic

*Predator clinic to be held Feb. 3*

Coyotes and foxes are two of Utah’s most common predators, and they can be hunted and trapped year-round without a hunting license. But being proficient at pursuing these predators takes practice and some know-how.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting its first annual predator clinic to give you extra insights that will boost your chances of harvesting coyotes and foxes this year. The clinic will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Division’s Southeast Regional Office, 319 N. Carbonville Road, in Price.

Division employees and other experienced sportsmen will offer tutorials on several components of coyote and fox hunting, such as predator habitat, effective calling, firearms and ammunition, trapping, and other tactics.

“Coyotes can be one of the most fun and tricky species to hunt in Utah,” said DWR wildlife recreation program specialist Walt Maldonado. “It takes some persistence, but if you enjoy the opportunity of hunting year-round, coyotes are worth the effort.”

Clinic attendees will also learn how to participate in Utah’s Predator Control Program, which was implemented in 2012 as an incentive for sportsmen to harvest coyotes while providing meaningful predator management data for biologists.

For more information, follow the Division of Wildlife Resources: Southeastern Utah on Facebook or call Walt Maldonado at 435-820-8147