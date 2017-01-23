Chad S. Hansen – January 22 2017

Chad S. Hansen, age 60, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 22, 2017 after a brave and courageous battle with cancer.

Chad was born on April 6, 1956 to Louritz Mac and Arlene Hansen in Price, Utah. He married his high school sweetheart Victoria Lee Carter on June 15, 1974 in Cleveland, Utah. Chad grew up on the family farm in Lawrence. He attended Emery High School where he was a member of the rodeo club and on the wrestling team. When he turned 18 years old he began his lifelong career in the coal mines. After 42 years of mining he retired in February of 2016. He had a love for animals while training and raising many horses. He was also a jockey. He loved everything about the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting or riding his side by side. He was the happiest when he was spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his loving wife Vickie of Cleveland; his children Heidi (Adam) Guymon of Lyman, WY, Hank (Tifnie) Hansen of Cleveland, Lisa (Kevin) Hooley of Ferron, Lesley Hansen of Price and Heather Hansen of Cleveland,; grandchildren Ashlee, Austin, Aspen, Darrin, Kaelee, Layce, Daezey, Jerzee, Rydge and Ryder; siblings Paulette Kelly of Lawrence, Loury Hansen of Lawrence, Cindy (Dale) Bradley of Wellington, Mac (Brandi) Hansen of Lawrence, Christie (Garth) Nielsen of Spring Glen, Leona (Stewart) Behling of Ferron and Shirley (Chris) Bagby of St. George, also Robin Wilson of Salt Lake City and Chris (Tina) Carter of Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents Mac and Arlene; brother-in-law Kent Kelly; sister-in-law Becky Hansen; father and mother-in-law Clifton and Mickie Carter.

A viewing with be held Friday, January 27, 2017 at Cleveland LDS Church from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Cleveland LDS Church at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Cleveland City Cemetery entrusted to Fausett Mortuary of Emery County. The family would like to thank CNS Hospice especially Ashley for their care and support. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Chad at www.fausettmortuary.com.