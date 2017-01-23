Erma “Olene” Mortensen Anderson – January 21 2017

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, 96, Erma “Olene” Mortensen Anderson passed away peacefully in the Emery County Care Center on January 21, 2017, reuniting with her husband Robert of 67 years.

Olene was born April 10, 1920 to Marion and Ella Olsen Mortensen in Emery, Utah. She married Robert E. Anderson on March 22, 1940 in the Manti Temple. Together they have 3 sons, Robert Eddie (deceased), Randy M. (Shelia) of Emery and Kerry (Janet) of West Jordan.

As a young girl she spent some time growing up in nine mile canyon, but lived all her life in Emery. She and Robert built up and ran a successful cattle ranch. At the same time she was a secretary at Ferron Elementary for 20+ years while Robert drove the school bus.

She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many positions including Relief Society President, Sunday School Coordinator and in the Primary Presidency.

She was a wonderful cook, many a cowhand will testify. She took great pride in her yard and she enjoyed many hours there.

Her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never ever missed a birthday or holiday.

She is preceded in death by son Eddie and husband Robert. She is survived by her sons, Randy (Shelia) and Kerry (Janet), 8 grandchildren and their spouses, 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 12 noon in the Emery Ward Chapel, Emery, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will follow at the Emery Cemetery entrusted to Fausett Mortuary of Emery County. We would like to thank her friends, neighbors and caregivers, that have been so dear to her throughout the years. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Olene at www.fausettmortuary.com.