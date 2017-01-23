GARY S. STRAQUADINE NAMED USU EASTERN VICE CHANCELLOR

Dr. Gary S. Straquadine has been appointed vice chancellor for Utah State University Eastern and continues his role as vice provost at Utah State University. Straquadine will be responsible for program design and development in southeast Utah and assist USU Eastern chancellor Joe Peterson to advance the academic programs there and focus on economic and community development.

“It’s hard to match a résumé that’s as all-encompassing as Gary’s,” said Noelle Cockett, president of USU. “His experience in higher education and his dedication to the USU statewide system have benefited the students, faculty, and communities that surround him. I am excited to keep working with him and know his work will continue to positively influence USU.”

Straquadine has 29 years of higher education administrative experience spread across Ohio State University, New Mexico State University, and USU. He has served in many administrative positions, including department chair, associate dean, and regional campus dean and executive director. Throughout his career he has published over 100 research papers in journals and at professional conferences, as well as reached a record of awarded development grants exceeding $750,000.

“It’s an honor to be named a USU Eastern vice chancellor, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue working with such great staff and faculty,” said Straquadine. “USU has grown a lot since I first started teaching undergraduate courses here in 1988. I will do everything I can to help the university flourish throughout Utah.”

As a new vice chancellor, Straquadine will work to advance the academic programs at USU Eastern through program design, implementation and evaluation. He will mentor faculty to maximize their teaching, research and service roles.

Straquadine received his bachelors and masters from New Mexico State University in agricultural and extension education. He continued his education at Ohio State University, receiving his doctorate in agricultural education in 1987.