Monday, January 23 2017

LOOKING FOR:

a dog run (kennel) and dog house. I unexpectedly adopted a dog over the weekend and need to make her a good home. If you have either of these items please call 435-609-1150.

FOR SALE:

Rocker Commander rocker video game chair with 2.1 wired audio system, Compatible with Xbox, play station, psp wii,mp3 /cd/dvd/wired connectivity and side control panel, titls and swivels. Excellent condition asking $75.00 OBO. If interested, please call 299-9879 or 636-0692

FREE:

Infant car seat please call 650-1095

FOR SALE:

Gas Stove for $100.00 in excellent condition. 3 ft high , 30 inches wide and 26 inches long. It is a 4 Gas burner.

9 drawer dresser 65 inches wide 30 inches tall and 24 inches long. It also has a big mirror that would fit and the back center of the dress, in excellent condition. Asking $150

For more information please call 630-1090

FOR SALE:

½ beef for sale for $3.15 per pound-cut and wrapped, approximately 300 lbs and it is at the butcher now, please call 760-2324 for more details

LOOKING FOR:

Snow plowing in Price and surrounding areas $25 and up. Contact Shawn @ 435-630-7514

LOOKING FOR:

1.eliptacle machine

2.stationary bicycle

Hexagon dumbells

Please call 650 1062

FOR SALE:

Winchester 30-30 cal. lever action rifle for sale, like new, very nice condition. Asking $500 or offer. For more details call 435-637-6721

FOR SALE:

Tregger Pellet BBQ grill w/cover & recipe book. Asking $300 OBO please call 820-1659

FOR RENT:

3 bedroom 2 bath at 15 N 200 W in Castle Dale, beautiful home please call 503-730-2462

FOR SALE:

Small utility trailer, will not fit a side by side but will haul a 4-wheeler, deck tips, LED light asking $700 please call 650-5555