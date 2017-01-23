Monday, January 23 2017

MAIL BAG:
LOOKING FOR:
a dog run (kennel) and dog house. I unexpectedly adopted a dog over the weekend and need to make her a good home. If you have either of these items please call 435-609-1150.
FOR SALE:
Rocker Commander rocker video game chair with 2.1 wired audio system, Compatible with Xbox, play station, psp wii,mp3 /cd/dvd/wired connectivity and side control panel, titls and swivels. Excellent condition asking $75.00 OBO. If interested, please call 299-9879 or 636-0692
FREE:
Infant car seat please call 650-1095
FOR SALE:
Gas Stove for $100.00 in excellent condition. 3 ft high , 30 inches wide and 26 inches long. It is a 4 Gas burner.
9 drawer dresser 65 inches wide 30 inches tall and 24 inches long. It also has a big mirror that would fit and the back center of the dress, in excellent condition. Asking $150
For more information please call 630-1090
FOR SALE:
½ beef for sale for $3.15 per pound-cut and wrapped, approximately 300 lbs and it is at the butcher now, please call 760-2324 for more details
LOOKING FOR:
Snow plowing in Price and surrounding areas $25 and up. Contact Shawn @ 435-630-7514
LOOKING FOR:
1.eliptacle machine
2.stationary bicycle
Hexagon dumbells
Please call 650 1062
FOR SALE:
Winchester 30-30 cal. lever action rifle for sale, like new, very nice condition. Asking $500 or offer. For more details call 435-637-6721
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
Tregger Pellet BBQ grill w/cover & recipe book. Asking $300 OBO please call 820-1659
FOR RENT:
3 bedroom 2 bath at 15 N 200 W in Castle Dale, beautiful home please call 503-730-2462
FOR SALE:
Small utility trailer, will not fit a side by side but will haul a 4-wheeler, deck tips, LED light asking $700 please call 650-5555