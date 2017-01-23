Paul “Coach” A. Dupin – January 22 2017

Paul A. Dupin, age 76, passed away on January 22, 2017. Words cannot express what he meant to us and how he impacted each of our lives! Coach Dupin was a remarkable man who made a difference in the lives of everyone he knew and taught us to be the best we can be.

He was born November 13, 1940, in Price, UT to Olga (Moynier) and Anton (Tony) Dupin. His mother died when he was 4 years old and he was raised by his step-mother Donna (Hanks) Dupin. He married Charlene Marinoni, August 8, 1964 at Notre Dame Catholic Church.

He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1959. He lettered each year in football, basketball, and baseball and was a member of the State Championship baseball team in 1958. He was named the ‘All Around Athlete’ in `58 and `59. He graduated from Carbon College and then went to USU. In 1964, he completed a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a major in social studies and a minor in physical education. In 1984, he received a master’s degree in educational administration from BYU.

After graduating from USU, he moved back to Price to begin his long and illustrious teaching career. He taught at Price Jr. High for 3 years and spent 35 years teaching at Mont Harmon Jr. High. During his 38 years of teaching, he successfully educated countless individuals in PE, Geography, and Civics. He was a major presence in Carbon School District, respected by students, parents, and teachers alike. For all of us romper room rejects–our dad really cared about you!

His effectiveness in the classroom was mirrored by his success in the athletic arena. Anyone who has spent much time around Carbon County sports knows Coach Dupin and the reputation of his winning teams. He coached basketball for 35 years, football for 25 years, and track for 38 years. He led his Pirates to 61 league and tournament championships and helped his teams win 355 games. He also served as a football coach at CEU and a baseball coach at Carbon for several seasons. Those of us who played for Coach Dupin are thankful for the lessons he taught us on and off the court.

He received numerous awards throughout his career including Mont Harmon ‘Teacher of the Year’ (twice), Price City ‘Visionary Service Leader Award’, and CEU’s ‘Distinguished Alumni Award.’ In 2008, he was named the Utah High School ‘Super Fan’ with his wife, for their loyal devotion to and support of Utah’s youth. He also volunteered in many school and community activities.

He was an avid walker and was often seen walking throughout Price. He enjoyed his daily cups of coffee with his buddies. They solved many problems and built lasting friendships over a cup of coffee. He was a devout member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, Price Elks Lodge, SNPJ Lodge 113, Knights of Columbus, and the Italian Lodge.

Paul Dupin’s contribution to the world cannot be summed up with one major event, rather he has touched countless individuals who have gone on to make the world a better place.

Survived by his wife, Charlene, Price; daughters, Paula (Paul) Dupin-Zahn, Kaysville, UT; Pamela (Shane) Dupin-Bryant, Stansbury Park, UT; grandchildren, Patrick Paul Zahn, Samantha Dupin Bryant, Phillip Charles Zahn, and Zane Dupin Bryant; sister-in-law, Judy Cobb, Las Vegas, NV; and many friends and past students whom he loved dearly. Preceded in death by his parents and in-laws John and Anna Marinoni.

Viewing Friday, January 27 5:00-7:00 p.m.; Eulogies and Vigil service, 7:00 p.m. Mitchell Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, Saturday, January 28, 11:00 a.m., Notre Dame Church. Family will be at Mitchell’s one hour prior to Mass. Committal service, Price City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Dupin Memorial Fund at EUCCU. We would like to thank Pinnacle Nursing Facility and Symbii, for their loving care of Paul. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome daily and may share memories of Coach Dupin at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.