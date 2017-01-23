Presiliano “Pres” Lopez – January 23 2017

Presiliano “Pres” Lopez passed away on January 23, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer and ankylosing spondylitis.

Pres was born on August 27, 1929 in Capulin, Colorado. He was the youngest child of Presiliano and Felicita Sena Lopez. After Pres’s father passed away when he was two years old, the family moved to Montrose, Colorado where he met and fell in love with his neighbor Dorothy Morales. Pres and Dorothy were married on July 6, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose. They shared over sixty-three years together and remained side-by-side in all of their endeavors. Wherever there was Pres, there was Dorothy, and vice versa.

Pres worked for many years in the coal mines of Utah and Colorado. He often shared fond memories of working in the mines and of his co-workers. Pres was hard working, extremely kind, quiet, and patient. He was a very accepting person. Pres was deeply devoted to his family—immediate and extended and was loved by all. Our loss is tremendous.

Pres loved fishing, hunting, tending to his yard, flower and vegetable gardens, which he often watered by hand. He was a very proud Democrat and passionate supporter of labor unions, especially the United Mine Workers of America. He was a proud member of the UMWA Local 9958. He also loved coffee with every meal, “sweets” after dinner, slapstick comedy, CNN, and the Utah Jazz.

Pres is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lopez, East Carbon; his children, Mary Ann (Danny) Morales, Montrose, Colorado; Jeanette (Ashley) Manley, East Carbon; and Maria Jeffs, Price; grandchildren Danny Morales, Jr.(Kristen Shehorn), Lesley Manley (Dane Smith); Marcus Morales (Trisha), Tyler Morales, Michael Jeffs, and Brady Jeffs; great-grandchildren Kayden and Breyona Morales; sisters Connie Ruybal and Teresa Taylor; brother Joe (Lillan) Sena; brother-in-law Joe (Dolores) Morales; sisters-in-law Maria Salaz and Cedelia Jiminez and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved son Danny, brother Ramon Lopez, sisters Elma Quintana, Jay Martinez, Cleo Lovato and Ester Valdez; brother-in-law Leo Valdez, and sister-in-law Teresa Morales.

Pres’s family wishes to extend special thanks and sincere appreciation to all those that cared for Pres over the years during his illnesses including: Dr. Max Morgan, Dr. Richard W. Parkinson, Dr. David Nichols, Dr. Walter Snihurowych, Dr. Glenn Etzel, Dr. Jay Bott, Dr. Jeffrey Matthews, and the staffs of Parkdale Rehabilitation Center and Castleview Hospital. Special thanks also to Active Re-Entry and Larry Martinez who provided transportation and assistance on Pres’s many visits to the Wasatch Front for medical treatments.

Funeral Mass, Saturday, January 28, 2017, 10:00 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Vigil Service, Friday evening 7:00 p.m. at the church in East Carbon. Family will receive family and friends at the church Friday and Saturday one hour prior to services. Committal service will be next to his son Danny in the Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Pres online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net

Rest in Peace, you are now free from physical pain and suffering. You taught us so much in your own quiet way and you will forever be in our hearts and minds.