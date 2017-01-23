Southeastern Utah Region Fishing Report

January 23, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News, News
You don't need a lot of fishing equipment to catch crappie through the ice in the winter.

Academy Mill Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.

Carbon County Community Fishing Pond
This waterbody is closed to fishing for the winter

Cleveland Reservoir
Fishing has been fair to good at Cleveland Reservoir using mealworms and tube jigs. Be prepared for deep snow when walking to and from the lake, as well as possible hazardous road conditions on Skyline Drive

Duck Fork Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Electric Lake
Road access to the lake is limited, and ice conditions may be unstable

Fairview Lakes
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Ferron Creek
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Gigliotti Pond
Ice conditions are safe at Gigliotti Pond. Try using nightcrawlers, mealworms or soft plastics to catch rainbow trout here

Gooseberry Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Huntington Reservoir
Tube jigs, soft plastics (white) and mealworms are working well the reservoir. Anglers are catching rainbow trout. Be prepared for lots of snow and slushy conditions on the ice.

Joes Valley Reservoir
Fishing has been slow to fair. Ice conditions vary across the reservoir. Anglers report fairly stable ice on the east side, especially near the dam. Try using mealworms and tube jigs for trout.

Knight-Ideal Community Fishing Pond
This waterbody is closed to fishing for the winter

Miller Flat Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Millsite Reservoir & State Park
Anglers report seven to eight inches of ice at the reservoir. Fishing has been slow to fair. Try using mealworms, tube jigs or other soft plastics to catch cutthroat, splake and rainbow trout

Petes Hole
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Potter Ponds
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Scofield Reservoir
Cutthroat trout are biting in the deeper areas of the reservoir. Chubs are biting frequently from just about anywhere. Try using spoons tipped with nightcrawlers or mealworms. Tube jigs are also effective

Soup Bowl
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Williow Lake
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

Wrigley Springs Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area

 