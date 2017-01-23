Southeastern Utah Region Fishing Report

Academy Mill Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area.
Carbon County Community Fishing Pond
This waterbody is closed to fishing for the winter
Cleveland Reservoir
Fishing has been fair to good at Cleveland Reservoir using mealworms and tube jigs. Be prepared for deep snow when walking to and from the lake, as well as possible hazardous road conditions on Skyline Drive
Duck Fork Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Electric Lake
Road access to the lake is limited, and ice conditions may be unstable
Fairview Lakes
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Ferron Creek
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Gigliotti Pond
Ice conditions are safe at Gigliotti Pond. Try using nightcrawlers, mealworms or soft plastics to catch rainbow trout here
Gooseberry Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Huntington Reservoir
Tube jigs, soft plastics (white) and mealworms are working well the reservoir. Anglers are catching rainbow trout. Be prepared for lots of snow and slushy conditions on the ice.
Joes Valley Reservoir
Fishing has been slow to fair. Ice conditions vary across the reservoir. Anglers report fairly stable ice on the east side, especially near the dam. Try using mealworms and tube jigs for trout.
Knight-Ideal Community Fishing Pond
This waterbody is closed to fishing for the winter
Miller Flat Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Millsite Reservoir & State Park
Anglers report seven to eight inches of ice at the reservoir. Fishing has been slow to fair. Try using mealworms, tube jigs or other soft plastics to catch cutthroat, splake and rainbow trout
Petes Hole
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Potter Ponds
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Scofield Reservoir
Cutthroat trout are biting in the deeper areas of the reservoir. Chubs are biting frequently from just about anywhere. Try using spoons tipped with nightcrawlers or mealworms. Tube jigs are also effective
Soup Bowl
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Williow Lake
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area
Wrigley Springs Reservoir
This waterbody is currently inaccessible by car or SUV. You may need snowshoes or a snow machine to access the area