The United States Air Force Academy Band will make a stop in Carbon County on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:00 pm. Free tickets are now available at the high school and event organizers encourage the public to get tickets early, otherwise the doors will open at 6:45 for non-ticket holders.

“We will be playing a concert with our 55-member group. We are starting our tour up in the Salt Lake City area and Ogden and we’re working our way down through Price, Grand Junction and through the western slope of Colorado,” said Senior Airman, Adrian Holton. “We don’t get to travel to this region all too often, maybe every few years, so it’s certainly an opportunity you don’t want to miss.”

There will be a variety of music played that everyone will sure to enjoy. Holton added, “We’ve commissioned a piece by world renowned band composer David Maslanka, we’re going to world premiere that on this tour; so you’re going to hear a piece that no one else in the world has hear before.” The piece preformed have been commissioned for the USAF’s 70th Birthday.

There will be a portion of the show where Carbon High School band members will perform with the band, which is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the young musicians.

“In addition, we have lighter second half where we feature some show tunes, maybe some stuff from Les Misérables or maybe some Disney movies you’ve hear before,” stated Holton. They have a talented group of female vocalists that will bring the Disney show tunes to life for the younger audience members.

The band will finish with Patriotic music from each branch of the Armed Forces to pay tribute and recognize all serviceman in our local area.

To learn more about the United States Air Force Academy Band visit their website at http://www.usafacademyband.af.mil/ or visit their Facebook page.