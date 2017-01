http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/587/2017/01/25144352/Coach-Fausette.mp3

Carbon High School wrestling coach Brock Fausett was a guest on KOAL’s Drive Time Sports on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

During his time on the show, Fausett discussed the team’s most recent outings and the end of the season, which is quickly approaching. The Dinos will return to the mat on Friday as they travel to Cedar City for a dual against the Canyon View Falcons.