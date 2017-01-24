Three local teenagers win AMA National Hare and Hound Championships

Three local teenage desert racers were crowned national champions for the 2016 season in the National Hare and Hound Championship circuit Saturday at the American Motorcyclist Association Championship Banquet in Columbus, Ohio.

Jack Anderson, Bailee Anderson (both shown left) and Rachel Stout received their awards at the annual ceremony in front of members and national champions from across the country. The three Carbon County residents clinched their championships when the 2016 season came to a close in November.

Jack Anderson, 13, earned his first place finish in the 12-15 Mini Class. Participating in all but one race during the season, Anderson recorded five first place finishes. The wins lifted Anderson past second place Travis Schildhauer for the division crown.

Bailee Anderson, 16, recorded three first place nods throughout the season to win the the girl’s 12-15 Class. Anderson also notched multiple second place performances on her way to the national championship.

Stout, 16, became a national champion for the second time as she clinched the Women’s C Class title. Stout’s first national championship came in 2015 when she won the girl’s 12-15 Year Old Class.

The National Hare and Hound circuit is a desert racing series that holds events in California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. Sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, the National Hare and Hound Championship is a nationally recognized racing series with close to 500 riders throughout 50 classes. The ten race series begins in January and runs through November annually.

Ten riders from Utah claimed class championships, while 21 were recognized for finishing in the top-three in their respective division. Below is a complete list of the national champions from the state of Utah:

Name Division City Mike Jensen Over 30- A Class Spanish Fork Russ Webster Over 40- A Class West Valley Tyler Lynn Super Mini Mona Ty Woolslayer Girl’s 7-11 Mona Dean Hawley 30 Plus- C Class Springville Brandon Fors 250- B Class Spring City Ron Zobell 50 Plus- C Class Layton Jack Anderson Mini 12-15 Boys Price Bailee Anderson 12-15 Girls Price Rachel Stout Women’s- C Class Price



