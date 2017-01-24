Tuesday, January 24 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Hay for sale 70 to 80 bales, horse grass alfalfa mix $7.00 per bale; Cow hay $3.00 per bale, some bales $4.00 to $5.00 each. There is approx. 3000 bales available. If you take all 3000 bales its only $4.50 bale. Located in Helper, please (801)597-8770

FOR SALE:

Winchester Model 94 lever action rifle, it has a 20-inch barrel, with nice dark wood, matching forearm an stock. Rifle is equipped with the “TANG Safety.” The cal. is 30-30 Winchester. Wanting $500 OBO

Thompson Center Contender in pistol form with stainless Frame, 12-inch compensated Hunter Barrel. It also comes with Pacmyer gripper grip and matching forearm. The pistol has a 2X Leupold scope mounted with leupold mount and Rings. Fired 9 rds. to site in scope. Asking $750 firm

Both firearms are in like new condition. very nice, call if interested at 637-6721

LOOKING FOR:

Someone to do some ironing, please call 650-9617

FOR RENT:

House with 2 car garage 1 1/2 bath 3 bedroom all appliance except washer and dryer large living room nice kitchen full basement

Trailer home 2 bedroom 1 bath all appliances 2 car garage large living room we pay water and sewer

For more information call 650-1797

LOOKING FOR:

A dog run (kennel) and dog house. I unexpectedly adopted a dog over the weekend and need to make her a good home. If you have either of these items, please call 435-609-1150.

FOR SALE:

Rocker Commander rocker video game chair with 2.1 wired audio system, Compatible with Xbox, play station, psp wii, mp3 /cd/dvd/wired connectivity and side control panel, tilts and swivels. Excellent condition asking $75.00 OBO. If interested, please call 299-9879 or 636-0692

FOR SALE:

Gas Stove for $100.00 in excellent condition. 3 ft high, 30 inches wide and 26 inches long. It is a 4 Gas burner.

9 drawer dresser 65 inches wide 30 inches tall and 24 inches long. It also has a big mirror that would fit and the back center of the dress, in excellent condition. Asking $150

For more information please call 630-1090

LOOKING FOR:

Snow plowing in Price and surrounding areas $25.00 and up. Contact Shawn @ 435-630-7514

LOOKING FOR:

Exercise equipment like an eliptacle machine, stationary bicycle and Hexagon dumbells. If you have any of these and would like to sale them please let me know by calling 650-1062

PHONE CALLS:

LOOKING FOR:

If you need snow removal you can call 630-7177

LOOKING FOR:

A snow plow for an ATV please call 650-6421