Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood recently returned from training in Las Vegas, Nevada and was happy to come in for his weekly update to share his experience of the conference.

“I went to some tactical training about our SWAT operations and things that we do from a SWAT stand point and I was quite impressed with the protocols we already have in place from SWAT we are pretty much spot on with what National SWAT Teams are doing,” stated Wood. The National Tactic Officers Association (NTOA) training included mock situations at schools and active shooters.

“We brought back some good training that we want to implement, some school security stuff and a few things like that, so there are some good things happening there,” explained Wood. “We base our training plan off of evidence based practices, so we look at other areas and what they’ve learned from incidents they’ve had and that’s what we try to keep our guys up on.”

The requirements of NTOA are currently what Carbon SWAT Team is applying like the use of snipers, amount of team members and the use of entry teams in situations where they are needed. “For a small community that Carbon County is we have a top-notch SWAT team it’s well respected throughout the state. We’re lucky to have that level of response and you know we don’t use them very much but if we ever need them, we have them and we’re ready,” said Wood.

The Sheriff’s Office will soon have two openings, due to one deputy set to retire and the other moving to another agency. They will begin looking at the current roster and calls will be made for possible interviews.

A volunteer position of Commander of Search and Rescue is needing to be filled as soon as possible. If anyone is interested, contact Sheriff Wood personally.

To stay up to date with the happenings at the local Sheriff’s Office visit their Facebook page.