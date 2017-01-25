Huntington Elementary Valentines Carnival

Huntington Elementary would like to invite everyone out for their Valentines Carnival set to take place on Friday, February 3 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm inside the school’s gymnasium.

There will be many activities for children to enjoy such as cake walk, football toss, face painting, golf, coin toss, balloon animals, treasure hunt, fortune teller, bake sale and so much more.

There will also be food to enjoy, so there will be no need to worry about dinner for the night. Event organizers will be serving up delicious sloppy joes, pizza, corn dogs, nachos and soda will all be available.

The carnival pass is only $5.00 and covers all the games. All proceeds made from the event will benefit the school.

Any questions you may contact the school at (435) 687-9954