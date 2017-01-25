Thirteenth Annual South Eastern Utah Energy Producers Association Banquet

The South Eastern Utah Energy Producers Association better known as SEUPA will be hosting their annual banquet on Thursday, March 2 at the Carbon County Events Center located at 310 South Fairgrounds Road.

This year’s theme is “Cruise with us to Paradise” – and going along the lines of the theme event organizers will be giving away a seven-day Caribbean Cruise for two to one lucky individual at the banquet.

The event will kick off with a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 pm, with dinner to be served at 6:00 pm. The dress for the event is business casual.

The table pricing for the event is as follows:

$2,000.00 Front row tables

$1,500.00 Row 2 tables

$1,000.00 Rows 3 and 4 tables

$500.00 Rows 5 and 6 tables

$250.00 Rows 7 and 8 tables

$60.00 Individual tickets

Each table seats eight guests, includes cocktails, dinner and entertainment for the evening. Individuals can receive 25 percent off their banquet table with a paid 2017 SEUEPA Membership Renewal. The event usually takes place in November but this year organizers decided to host it the same time annual dues are due.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Utah Native, Kendrick Zane who is a gifted pianist. Zane loves to perform and can be found performing at the legendary Keys ON Main Piano Bar in Salt Lake City.

There will also be ice sculpting demonstrations by Amazing Ice Creations; as well as Fruit-artwork by local native, John Giacolette.

This year’s Hall of Fame and Founding Fathers Awards will be presented to Jerry Carlson and Ellis (L-us) Pierce.

The deadline to reserve a table for the banquet is on or before Wednesday, February 22 by calling (435) 650-5701 or email energy4utah@gmail.com.

To learn more about SEUPA visit their website at http://www.seuepa.org/