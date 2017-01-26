Local high school basketball standings

Entering the second round of region basketball, the Emery Spartans, Carbon Dinos and Pinnacle Panthers are all in position to potentially grab division titles.

Below are the current standings as of January 15, 2017.

 

Team (Boys) Region Overall
Emery 5-0 15-1
San Juan 4-2 11-4
Grand 3-2 10-5
Manti 2-3 7-11
Gunnison 1-4 8-7
North Sevier 0-5 4-12

 

Team (Girls) Region Overall
Emery 5-0 14-1
North Sevier 4-1 11-6
San Juan 3-2 8-6
Gunnison 2-3 5-11
Grand 0-4 6-6
Manti 0-4 1-14

 

Team (Boys) Region Overall
Canyon View 3-1 10-9
Carbon 2-2 9-9
Richfield 2-2 6-9
North Sanpete 2-2 4-13
Juab 1-3 8-7
Team (Girls) Region Overall
Richfield 4-0 15-2
Carbon 3-1 13-3
Juab 2-2 11-5
North Sanpete 1-3 5-12
Canyon View 0-4 4-13
Team (Boys) Region Overall
Monticello 4-0 7-6
Pinnacle 2-1 5-9
Green River 1-2 3-15
Monument Valley 0-3 4-8
Whitehorse 0-1 0-1
Team (Girls) Region Overall
Monticello 5-0 14-2
Whitehorse 1-1 1-1
Green River 2-2 5-11
Monument Valley 2-2 4-9
Pinnacle 0-5 1-14