Local high school basketball standings

Entering the second round of region basketball, the Emery Spartans, Carbon Dinos and Pinnacle Panthers are all in position to potentially grab division titles.
Below are the current standings as of January 15, 2017.
|Team (Boys)
|Region
|Overall
|Emery
|5-0
|15-1
|San Juan
|4-2
|11-4
|Grand
|3-2
|10-5
|Manti
|2-3
|7-11
|Gunnison
|1-4
|8-7
|North Sevier
|0-5
|4-12
|Team (Girls)
|Region
|Overall
|Emery
|5-0
|14-1
|North Sevier
|4-1
|11-6
|San Juan
|3-2
|8-6
|Gunnison
|2-3
|5-11
|Grand
|0-4
|6-6
|Manti
|0-4
|1-14
|Team (Boys)
|Region
|Overall
|Canyon View
|3-1
|10-9
|Carbon
|2-2
|9-9
|Richfield
|2-2
|6-9
|North Sanpete
|2-2
|4-13
|Juab
|1-3
|8-7
|Team (Girls)
|Region
|Overall
|Richfield
|4-0
|15-2
|Carbon
|3-1
|13-3
|Juab
|2-2
|11-5
|North Sanpete
|1-3
|5-12
|Canyon View
|0-4
|4-13
|Team (Boys)
|Region
|Overall
|Monticello
|4-0
|7-6
|Pinnacle
|2-1
|5-9
|Green River
|1-2
|3-15
|Monument Valley
|0-3
|4-8
|Whitehorse
|0-1
|0-1
|Team (Girls)
|Region
|Overall
|Monticello
|5-0
|14-2
|Whitehorse
|1-1
|1-1
|Green River
|2-2
|5-11
|Monument Valley
|2-2
|4-9
|Pinnacle
|0-5
|1-14