Local high school basketball standings

Entering the second round of region basketball, the Emery Spartans, Carbon Dinos and Pinnacle Panthers are all in position to potentially grab division titles.

Below are the current standings as of January 15, 2017.

Team (Boys) Region Overall Emery 5-0 15-1 San Juan 4-2 11-4 Grand 3-2 10-5 Manti 2-3 7-11 Gunnison 1-4 8-7 North Sevier 0-5 4-12

Team (Girls) Region Overall Emery 5-0 14-1 North Sevier 4-1 11-6 San Juan 3-2 8-6 Gunnison 2-3 5-11 Grand 0-4 6-6 Manti 0-4 1-14

Team (Boys) Region Overall Canyon View 3-1 10-9 Carbon 2-2 9-9 Richfield 2-2 6-9 North Sanpete 2-2 4-13 Juab 1-3 8-7