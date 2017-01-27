Carbon eases past North Sanpete in Region 12 action

The Carbon Lady Dinos completed the season sweep of the North Sanpete Hawks, and secured their second straight division win in the process with a 61-35 victory Thursday night in Mount Pleasant.

Jumping out to a 16-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, the Lady Dinos pulled away from the Hawks with a 15-4 run in the second. The hefty half time advantage allowed Carbon to cruise in the final two quarters.

Senior Lindsey Blanc paced the Lady Dinos with 14 points as they improved to 4-1 in Region 12 play. Chandelle Nichols and Cyene Bigelow both chipped in with 11 points, and Kelsey Sorenson scored 10. Freshman Jordan Bianco also contributed four in the win.

Lexie Olson produced a team-best nine points for the Lady Hawks as they dipped to 1-4 in league play. Ryann Tapia chipped in with seven, and Catherine Lund knocked down two shots from deep to score six.

Thursday’s win puts Carbon even with the Richfield Wildcats in the win column, but one loss behind for first place. North Sanpete remains one win ahead of Canyon View for the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 12.

Carbon will take the rest of the weekend off before returning to the court on Tuesday for a monumental game with Richfield. The two teams first met back on Jan. 17, which ended in a 61-44 win for the Wildcats.

Tuesday’s potential Region 12 championship game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm. It will be the first of the team’s final two home games of the season, the second coming Friday against Canyon View.