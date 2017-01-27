Clyde Lyman Behling – January 25 2017

Clyde Lyman Behling, 89, died January 25, 2017 in Price, Utah. He was born August 10, 1927 in Ferron, Utah to John Rulon and Ruby Allen Behling. He married Grace Beach on February 8, 1948 in Ferron, Utah and the marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.

Clyde was raised and lived in Ferron his entire life and was an active member of the community. He was a farmer, which he loved. He worked for the Emery County School District. Clyde was very generous with his time and actions. He loved his kids and was a hero to all his grandkids. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held numerous callings.

Clyde is survived by his children Connie (Larry) Anderson, Joan Smith, Becky (Kurt) Larsen, John (Sandra) Behling and Lisa Behling, 16 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and a brother David Behling. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace, son Loran, parents John and Ruby, brother Rulon and sisters Dora and Donna.

Friends may call for a visitation on Friday January 27, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Ferron Stake Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ferron Stake Center with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will follow in the Ferron City Cemetery.