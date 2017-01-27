Lady Spartans dominate Manti for 13th straight win

Giving up just two points in the first half, the Emery Lady Spartans easily secured their 13th consecutive win with a dominating 69-34 point performance over the Manti Templars Thursday night at the Spartan Center in Castle Dale.

Moving to 6-0 in Region 15 play, the Lady Spartans had little trouble completing the season sweep of the Templars. Opening an 23-0 lead at the end of the first quarter Emery extended their advantage to 37-2 at the break. The hefty lead allowed coach Lynn Tuttle to clear the bench for the final two quarters.

Kinlee Toomer led all scorers with 12 points as 11 different Emery players scored at least one point in the blowout win. Kacelyn Toomer, Lainee Jensen and Megan Jensen all scored eight. Hailey Jo Allred and Madisyn Alton both scored six.

Leah Howe led the Templars with 10 points in the team’s 13th straight loss. Aurionna Squire and Keslee Cox both scored six. As a team the Templars scored 23 of their 34 total points in the fourth quarter.

Emery continues to breeze through Region 15 play winning its first six division games by an average of 40.8 points. The smallest margin of victory for the Lady Spartans in league play came against San Juan and North Sevier, both 33-point victories.

Now sitting 15-1 overall on the season, the Lady Spartans will continue league play on Tuesday as they meet the Gunnison Bulldogs. Tuesday’s contest will be the first of a three-game road trip that will take the team into their final home contest of the year on Feb. 9 against the Grand Red Devils.