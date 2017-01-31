DWR’s Predator Clinic rescheduled to March 17

*Want to hunt coyotes and foxes? Learn how at upcoming predator clinic*

*Predator clinic to be held March 17*

Coyotes and foxes are two of Utah’s most common predators, and they can be hunted and trapped year-round without a hunting license. But being proficient at pursuing these predators takes practice and some know-how.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting its first annual predator clinic to boost your chances of harvesting coyotes and foxes this year. The clinic will be held Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at the Division’s Southeast Regional Office, 319 N. Carbonville Road, in Price.

Division employees and other experienced sportsmen will offer tutorials on several components of coyote and fox hunting, such as predator habitat and seasonal behavior, effective calling, firearms and ammunition, trapping, and other tactics.

“Coyotes and foxes can be some of the most fun and tricky species to hunt in Utah,” said DWR wildlife recreation program specialist Walt Maldonado. “It takes some persistence, but if you enjoy the opportunity of hunting year-round, pursuing coyotes and foxes is worth the effort.”

For more information, follow the Division of Wildlife Resources: Southeastern Utah on Facebook or call Walt Maldonado at 435-820-8147

PHOTO COURTESY OF DIVISION OF WILDLIFE RESOURCES