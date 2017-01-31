Mont Harmon earns big win over Helper in the first of two meetings

The Mont Harmon Pirates cruised past the Helper Rams with a 65-34 win in the first of two meetings this season Tuesday afternoon in Helper.

Setting a blistering pace on both sides of the floor, the Pirates methodically pulled away from the Rams by winning each individual quarter. Up 13 at the break, Mont Harmon managed to extend the lead to 20 entering the third quarter. The final stanza was a formality as the Pirates earned the rivalry win.

“We talked about it half time saying the first four minutes of the third quarter were going to decide the game,” said Mont Harmon head coach Dave Justice. “The kids came out and we were able to win with our depth. We have a lot of good players and they were all able to press and get after it.”

Caleb Winfree led the way for the Pirates with a game high 18-points in the victory. Doing most of his damage with penetration from the perimeter, Winfree was also able to get several teammates involved throughout the game. Noah Bradford also helped pace the offense with 11 points, six of which came from the three-point line.

“This was one of Caleb’s best games of the season tonight,” said Justice. “He was more in control, and was able to get into the paint. He’s done a great job at point guard throughout the year, but tonight he really took care of the basketball.”

Carson Anderson led the Rams with eight points as the team slipped to 2-6 overall on the season. Orlando Vasquez and Rylee Birrell both scored six points, and Dominic Gutierrez finished with five as nine different Helper players scored at least one point.

The complete contest between the two schools is available for viewing at www.koalitv.com.