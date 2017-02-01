BYU Ballroom Dance Company set to perform at Carbon High School

The Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Company presents their Swing n’ Sway production at Carbon High School on Friday, February 3. The doors will open at 6:15 pm and the show will start promptly 7:00 pm. Please no children under the age of three years old may attend.

The Swing n’ Sway presents ballroom dance in a theatrical environment with a contemporary point of view. This concert promises to thrill audiences with a fast-paced show of ballroom and Latin dance in a theatrical setting.

Pre-sale tickets are available at:

Carbon Copy Center located at 53 South 200 East

Hometown Flooring located at 66 East Main Street

Richard Hackwell Insurance located at 475 East Main

Advanced ticket prices are:

Seniors 60+ $10.00

Adults $15.00

Children (3 to 12 years old) $10.00

Tickets will be available at the door with a slight increase in price:

Seniors and Adults $17.00

Children $12.00

There are limited VIP seating tickets available for $25.00 only at Carbon Copy Center.