Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood weekly update

Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood stopped in to the Castle Country radio stations for his usual weekly update. First thing on the agenda to discuss is the organization of Neighborhood Watch groups in the communities outlining the county; such as Scofield, Spring Glen, Carbonville, Coal Creek, Miller Creek and Soldier Creek.

“This is something that we wanted to do earlier in my career as Sheriff – it’s now the time we’re finally getting to it,” said Wood. “If you live in an unincorporated area in the county and you want to have a Neighborhood Watch, get a hold of Whitney Waterfall with Emergency Management and she’ll point you in the right direction. We’re going to start organizing those.” The program is currently in the early stages of sorting through contacts and coordinating resources to get things rolling. If you would like to be a part of the program, contact Waterfall at (435) 636-3251.

Duties for a Neighborhood Watch group is simple, watch for anything that is suspicious in the area. “What they’ll do is organize a group of people to get together, they’ll have their little meetings ever now and again. They’ll know of suspicious things to look for…for example, if you live out in Miller Creek, we have a lot of hay thefts out there,” stated Wood. This is a great opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another and will have the sense of security knowing that their neighbors will have a watchful eye for anything out of the ordinary.

If organizing a Neighborhood Watch program wasn’t enough for the Sheriff’s Office, they are currently in the middle of a hiring process. “We’re going through a hiring process, if you every interested in working for the Sheriff’s Office you need to get on one of our two rosters. We have a roster for the jail and a roster for the road. The road roster goes through the merit board,” staid Wood. The merit board is through an interview process before an individual would be hired on. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for some movement within the office which could open three to four positions to be filled in the next six months. To learn more about the hiring roster stop by the Sheriff’s Office located at 240 West Main Street.