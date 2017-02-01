Erika Dawn Wood – January 31 2017

Our little princess, Erika Dawn Wood, age 9, passed away suddenly January 31, 2017.

Erika was the loving daughter of Eric and Donna Wood. She was born June 2, 2007 in Salt Lake City and from that day on brought great joy to everyone around her. Erika was blessed with a contagious smile and no one could resist her excitement. Whether boating, camping, bowling, playing video games, watching movies or attending school, Erika was always excited to share her adventures with others. She loved to keep busy and there wasn’t anything that could keep her still.

Some of her fondest memories were shared while attending the Castle Valley Center in Price. Erika loved school and was extremely fond of her teachers, friends and classmates. She enjoyed playing with her friends and cousins, and having sleep overs at grandma and grandpa’s. She loved talking with her Dad every morning while he had his morning coffee. Her smile and sweet spirit were definitely the greatest part of waking up in the morning. Erika we love you and you’ll be sorely missed by all.

Erika is survived by her mommy and daddy, Donna and Eric, big brother, Quade Wood, all of Lawrence; grandparents, Lonie & Marcie Zwahlen, Ferron, Karen Wood, Price; aunts and uncles, Brenda Thomas, Pleasant Grove, Chris Wayman, Price, Mandy Wood, Ferron, Casey Wood, Logan; great-grandparents, Jackie Zwahlen, Ferron, Joe and VeRee Dale, Ferron; and many cousins and great-aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Darrell Wood and Jim Bartorelli.

Funeral service, Saturday, February 4, 2017, 12:00 noon, at the Huntington First LDS Ward (115 South 400 East) in Huntington. Family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment, Cliffview Cemetery, Price. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Erika online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net