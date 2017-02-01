Janice Arlene Grim Hamilton – January 30 2017

Janice Arlene Grim Hamilton, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2017.

She was born September 20, 1941 in Livingston, Montana to Samuel and Elizabeth Eichler Grim. Married Donald Hamilton, January 2, 1960 in Weiser, Idaho; he passed away August 24, 1988.

Janice spent her early years in Montana and Oregon and graduated from Pine Valley High School in Halfway, Oregon in 1959. Janice and Don moved to Wellington, Utah in 1967. She was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church. Janice spent many years employed at Castleview Hospital, Notre Dame School, Mountain Bell, Pacific Telephone, and various other jobs until she retired in 2011. She had many hobbies but her favorites were square dancing, sewing, crocheting, knitting, crafting and word search puzzles. She was a quiet volunteer and spent many years sewing for Notre Dame (habits for the Daughters of Charity, annual carnival, typewriter covers and curtains), helping at the Slovenian Home and countless hours being a Scout mom. Janice is most noted for her compassionate and trustworthy ways as well as her strong work ethic. Her entire life was dedicated to her two sons.

Survived by her sons, Donald Samuel (Jeri) Hamilton, Moab; Daniel Lawrence Hamilton, Price; her only sister, Joanne C. Grim, Baker, OR; five loving grandchildren, Jayden, Emilyann, Ellianna, Kaci and Maddi.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and two infant sons.

Special thank you to Symbii Home Health and Hospice; special friends, Gail Raby, Linda Hackwell, Margaret Colosimo, Diane Randall, Tony Lessar and all of her dear family and friends.

Funeral Mass Saturday, February 4, 2017, 10:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Price. Vigil service Friday evening 7:00 p.m. at the church. Family will be at the church Friday and Saturday one hour prior to the services. Committal, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Janice online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.