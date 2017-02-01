Lady Dinos grab important win over Richfield

A third quarter surge was enough to lift the Carbon Lady Dinos past the Richfield Wildcats for a monumental region victory Tuesday night in the front of the hometown crowd.

Needing a win to keep their Region 12 championship hopes alive, the Lady Dinos used a 21-5 run in the third quarter to erase a seven point half time deficit. The momentum built in the third period carried Carbon to the finish line in the final stanza.

Chandelle Nichols was one of only two players to reach double-figures, leading the Dinos with an 11-point effort. Cyene Bigelow and McKenna Sorenson both contributed nine points a piece, while Lindsey Blanc finished with eight.

Carbon managed to establish an advantage at the free-throw line as they finished 24-40 for the game. Richfield on the other hand converted two more field goals, but ended just 9-18 from the foul line.

Madisyn Daniels scored 14 points for the Wildcats in the team’s first loss of the region season. The Dinos managed to hold Shandi Bastian, Richfield’s leading scorer, to just six points.

With only two games remaining on the regular season slate the Dinos and Wildcats are now tied at the top of the Region 12 standings. Juab is currently one game behind with two losses, followed by North Sanpete and Canyon View.

The Lady Dinos will continue the season on Friday as they play host to Canyon View on senior night. The regular season finale will take place the following Thursday on the road against Juab.