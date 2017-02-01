Legislative Update- Day 8 with Senator David Hinkins

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/587/2017/02/01110237/2-1-17-Hinkins.mp3

The general session of the 62nd Legislature officially began on Jan. 23, 2017 as lawmakers convened to begin meetings that will span over the next 45 days.

Castle Country Radio will provide exclusive updates regarding the Legislature throughout the process with daily interviews from Senator David Hinkins, Representative Carl Albrecht, and Representative Christine Watkins.

Hinkins continued the week of updates on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Topics of discussion during the latest update included Natural Resources and State Institutional Trust Land report, funding of Carbon County funding requests, and other topics.