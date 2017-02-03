Friday, February 3 2017

MAIL BAG:
FOR SALE:
Firewood $135 a core, split and delivered, pinion pine wood. Please call 801-604-0623
LOOKING FOR:
Lost dog, has been missing for 3 days and the family is very upset. She is a boxer/pit mix, brindle coloring on back and sides. If anyone has her or seen her please call us at 650-8552
LOOKING FOR:
A SNOW PLOW WITH BRACKETS THAT WILL FIT A YAMAHA KODIAK ATV. Please call 650-6421
FOR SALE:
2 English mastiff pups 7 weeks old. for sale. 1males,1 females $800 each.
LOOKING FOR:
Help with snow removal from the roof
Call 435-799-6736
FOR SALE:
Used Gamo Big Cat 1250 – .177 caliber Air Rifle – pellet Gun $50.
Used Crosman® TR77 Model 30001 .177 cal Air Rifle – Pellet Gun $80.
If interested please call 650-9977
FOR SALE:
SHED-IN-A-Box- measures/6ftx6ftx6ft- New still in a box $75.00 Call 472-5805
FREE:
3 bummer lambs
FOR SALE:
10 – feeder lambs $150 each
Please call 820-1438 for more information
FOR SALE:
Winchester Model 94 lever action rifle, it has a 20-inch barrel, with nice dark wood, matching forearm an stock. Rifle is equipped with the “TANG Safety.” The cal. is 30-30 Winchester. Wanting $500 OBO
Thompson Center Contender in pistol form with stainless Frame, 12-inch compensated Hunter Barrel. It also comes with Pacmyer gripper grip and matching forearm. The pistol has a 2X Leupold scope mounted with leupold mount and Rings. Fired 9 rds. to site in scope. Asking $750 firm
Both firearms are in like new condition. very nice, call if interested at 637-6721
FOR SALE:
Rocker Commander rocker video game chair with 2.1 wired audio system, Compatible with Xbox, play station, psp wii, mp3 /cd/dvd/wired connectivity and side control panel, tilts and swivels. Excellent condition asking $75.00 OBO. If interested, please call 299-9879 or 636-0692
FOR SALE:
Jungle themed baby bouncer w/music in excellent condition asking $45
Pink baby walker $20
If interested, please text 820-6636
FOR SALE:
Remington model 700 BDL 30-06 excellent cond, with Redfield Widefield 3×9 scope, Includes some ammo and soft case, asking $500. If interested, please call 630-0013
FOR SALE:
.243 Remington w/scope $550
Ruger 22.250 that has been dipped in camo asking $500
If interested please call 630-7446
FOR SALE:
4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite, asking $100 OBO please call 630-8273
FOR SALE:
White leather couch, love seat, chair & ottoman. In good condition. 300.00. Text 650-1356
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
1966 Dodge Power Wagon flat bed, 4 speed, 4×4, has a PTO wench, asking $1000. Please call (435) 616-0785
LOOKING FOR:
Welder please call 820-4542
FOR SALE:
Pressman vice $65
Igloo freezer $80
Both items are like new condition please call 299-2807 for more information
FOR SALE:
Brand new color laser pro HPM 277 printer, scan, prints and fax, it is also wireless. For more details please call 749-9425
LOOKING FOR:
Tires size 245/75/16 or 255/70/16 please call 630-8565
FOR SALE:
4 tires Epic 225/60/R16 asking $250 for all of them. Please call 637-2062
FOR SALE:
Vertex Standard air band transceiver, VSA model 220 asking $50
36 volt battery charger for an EZ go golf cart asking $50
Please call 459-4919