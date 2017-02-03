Friday, February 3 2017

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:

Firewood $135 a core, split and delivered, pinion pine wood. Please call 801-604-0623

LOOKING FOR:

Lost dog, has been missing for 3 days and the family is very upset. She is a boxer/pit mix, brindle coloring on back and sides. If anyone has her or seen her please call us at 650-8552

LOOKING FOR:

A SNOW PLOW WITH BRACKETS THAT WILL FIT A YAMAHA KODIAK ATV. Please call 650-6421

FOR SALE:

2 English mastiff pups 7 weeks old. for sale. 1males,1 females $800 each.

LOOKING FOR:

Help with snow removal from the roof

Call 435-799-6736

FOR SALE:

Used Gamo Big Cat 1250 – .177 caliber Air Rifle – pellet Gun $50.

Used Crosman® TR77 Model 30001 .177 cal Air Rifle – Pellet Gun $80.

If interested please call 650-9977

FOR SALE:

SHED-IN-A-Box- measures/6ftx6ftx6ft- New still in a box $75.00 Call 472-5805

FREE:

3 bummer lambs

FOR SALE:

10 – feeder lambs $150 each

Please call 820-1438 for more information

FOR SALE:

Winchester Model 94 lever action rifle, it has a 20-inch barrel, with nice dark wood, matching forearm an stock. Rifle is equipped with the “TANG Safety.” The cal. is 30-30 Winchester. Wanting $500 OBO

Thompson Center Contender in pistol form with stainless Frame, 12-inch compensated Hunter Barrel. It also comes with Pacmyer gripper grip and matching forearm. The pistol has a 2X Leupold scope mounted with leupold mount and Rings. Fired 9 rds. to site in scope. Asking $750 firm

Both firearms are in like new condition. very nice, call if interested at 637-6721

FOR SALE:

Rocker Commander rocker video game chair with 2.1 wired audio system, Compatible with Xbox, play station, psp wii, mp3 /cd/dvd/wired connectivity and side control panel, tilts and swivels. Excellent condition asking $75.00 OBO. If interested, please call 299-9879 or 636-0692

FOR SALE:

Jungle themed baby bouncer w/music in excellent condition asking $45

Pink baby walker $20

If interested, please text 820-6636

FOR SALE:

Remington model 700 BDL 30-06 excellent cond, with Redfield Widefield 3×9 scope, Includes some ammo and soft case, asking $500. If interested, please call 630-0013

FOR SALE:

.243 Remington w/scope $550

Ruger 22.250 that has been dipped in camo asking $500

If interested please call 630-7446

FOR SALE:

4 – 1 pound containers and 1 – 2 ½ pound container of tannerite, asking $100 OBO please call 630-8273

FOR SALE:

White leather couch, love seat, chair & ottoman. In good condition. 300.00. Text 650-1356

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:

1966 Dodge Power Wagon flat bed, 4 speed, 4×4, has a PTO wench, asking $1000. Please call (435) 616-0785

LOOKING FOR:

Welder please call 820-4542

FOR SALE:

Pressman vice $65

Igloo freezer $80

Both items are like new condition please call 299-2807 for more information

FOR SALE:

Brand new color laser pro HPM 277 printer, scan, prints and fax, it is also wireless. For more details please call 749-9425

LOOKING FOR:

Tires size 245/75/16 or 255/70/16 please call 630-8565

FOR SALE:

4 tires Epic 225/60/R16 asking $250 for all of them. Please call 637-2062

FOR SALE:

Vertex Standard air band transceiver, VSA model 220 asking $50

36 volt battery charger for an EZ go golf cart asking $50

Please call 459-4919