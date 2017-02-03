Castleview Hospital Welcomes Board Certified Nurse Practitioner Dave McOmber

Castleview Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival Board Certified Nurse Practitioner Dave McOmber, to our community. McOmber specializes in Neurology and will be joining Neurologist Dr. Thomas Buchanan at Eastern Utah Neurology. He will begin seeing patients upon his arrival in February of 2017, located at 945 West Hospital Drive, Suite 7. As a Neurology specialized Nurse Practitioner McOmber has advanced training to help diagnose and treat a wide variety of conditions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nurse Practitioner Dave McOmber to our community,” said Mark Holyoak. “He provides a great blend of education and experience with a strong passion for providing community-based health care.”

McOmber completed his Master of Science, Acute Care Nurse Practitioner degree, as well as his Post-Masters Certificate in Nursing Education from The University of Michigan, College of Nursing.

McOmber specializes in Neurology and will provide acute/critical evaluation and treatment of neurologic, rehabilitation, and medical patients. Both Dr. Buchanan and Dave McOmber, ACNP-BC will be seeing patients for multiple sclerosis, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, neuromuscular disorders, epilepsy, headache/migraines, movement disorders, traumatic brain injury, pediatric neurology, spine disorders, and EMG/NCV testing.

“I am excited to be a part of Castleview Hospital,” said Dave McOmber, ACNP-BC. “I look forward to providing neurologic services to the community.”

McOmber is moving to the area with his wife and two young children. They are looking forward to becoming a part of the community and taking advantage of all the outdoor activities available in our area.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Buchanan or Dave McOmber, ACNP- BC please call 435-637-6734 or for more information visit us online at www.castleviewhospital.net or castleviewmedicalgroup.com.

Castleview Hospital has been serving surrounding communities since 1980, it is a family of approximately 400 associates, physicians and volunteers. Castleview Hospital is a 49 bed facility and includes Emery Medical Center. Our mission is to make our community healthier and provide high quality health care close to home. For more information please visit our website at www.castleviewhospital.net.