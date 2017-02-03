Complete first round matchups for Emery High School wrestlers at 2A Divisional Tournament

The Emery Spartans wrestling team will wrap up the regular season on Friday and Saturday at the 2A Divisional Tournament in Richfield at the Sevier Valley Center.

A total of 17 Emery High School wrestlers will compete in the weekend tournament, hoping to clinch a spot in the state championship meet on Feb. 10 and 11 in Orem at Utah Valley University. Below is the complete list of first round matches for all Emery wrestlers.