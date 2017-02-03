Complete first round matchups for Emery High School wrestlers at 2A Divisional Tournament

Emery white

The Emery Spartans wrestling team will wrap up the regular season on Friday and Saturday at the 2A Divisional Tournament in Richfield at the Sevier Valley Center.

A total of 17 Emery High School wrestlers will compete in the weekend tournament, hoping to clinch a spot in the state championship meet on Feb. 10 and 11 in Orem at Utah Valley University. Below is the complete list of first round matches for all Emery wrestlers.

Weight Matchup
106 Korby Christiansen (22-18) VS Brennan Maddux (0-9), Kanab
106 Drake Weber (8-17) VS Alex Hollingshead (28-9), Beaver
113 Dax Hall (14-29) VS Dylan Bistline (33-8), Kanab
113 Chase Christiansen (17-16) VS Parker Mallory (11-26), Enterprise
120 Caleb Rubio (2-24) VS John Corbin (20-27), Grand
120 Trace Funk (5-11) VS Kaleb Barney (10-21), Beaver
126 Joshua Sharp (5-7) VS Kayden Robertson (32-19) Grand
126 Zach World (20-21) BYE
132 McKay Meccariello (26-19) BYE
132 Klint Allred (5-7) VS Kyler Maxwell (1-26), Grand
138 Gus Dalton BYE
138 Brady Boren (15-21) VS Trevor Staley (16-16), North Summit
145 Dylan Williams (3-22) VS Zane Young (14-15), North Summit
160 Lon Huntsman (17-17) VS Alex Hales (22-7), North Sevier
160 Newt Oveson (27-8) BYE
195 Duke Curtis (15-20) VS Dylan Kruger (22-11), North Summit
285 Ty Mecham (36-7) BYE to semifinals
285 Aaron Reeve (4-0) BYE