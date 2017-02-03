Complete first round matchups for Emery High School wrestlers at 2A Divisional Tournament

The Emery Spartans wrestling team will wrap up the regular season on Friday and Saturday at the 2A Divisional Tournament in Richfield at the Sevier Valley Center.
A total of 17 Emery High School wrestlers will compete in the weekend tournament, hoping to clinch a spot in the state championship meet on Feb. 10 and 11 in Orem at Utah Valley University. Below is the complete list of first round matches for all Emery wrestlers.
|Weight
|Matchup
|106
|Korby Christiansen (22-18) VS Brennan Maddux (0-9), Kanab
|106
|Drake Weber (8-17) VS Alex Hollingshead (28-9), Beaver
|113
|Dax Hall (14-29) VS Dylan Bistline (33-8), Kanab
|113
|Chase Christiansen (17-16) VS Parker Mallory (11-26), Enterprise
|120
|Caleb Rubio (2-24) VS John Corbin (20-27), Grand
|120
|Trace Funk (5-11) VS Kaleb Barney (10-21), Beaver
|126
|Joshua Sharp (5-7) VS Kayden Robertson (32-19) Grand
|126
|Zach World (20-21) BYE
|132
|McKay Meccariello (26-19) BYE
|132
|Klint Allred (5-7) VS Kyler Maxwell (1-26), Grand
|138
|Gus Dalton BYE
|138
|Brady Boren (15-21) VS Trevor Staley (16-16), North Summit
|145
|Dylan Williams (3-22) VS Zane Young (14-15), North Summit
|160
|Lon Huntsman (17-17) VS Alex Hales (22-7), North Sevier
|160
|Newt Oveson (27-8) BYE
|195
|Duke Curtis (15-20) VS Dylan Kruger (22-11), North Summit
|285
|Ty Mecham (36-7) BYE to semifinals
|285
|Aaron Reeve (4-0) BYE