Lady Spartans clinch Region 15 championship with win over North Sevier

The Emery Lady Spartans clinched the Region 15 championship with a 60-50 victory over the North Sevier Wolves Thursday night in Salina.

Needing a win to earn a season-series sweep and the region crown outright, the Lady Spartans erased a four-point half time deficit to earn the league crown. Trailing 29-25 at the break, Emery outscored North Sevier 35-21 over the final two quarters.

Megan Jensen notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Lady Spartans recorded their 15th consecutive victory. Kinlee Toomer led the team in scoring with 19 points, while Kacelyn Toomer finished with 11.

Despite giving up just 50 or more points for the second time this season, Emery managed to hold North Sevier to just eight points in the final quarter. The 10-point margin of victory is the closet game the Lady Spartans have played in since suffering their only loss of the season back on Dec. 2.

Hailey Higgs scored a team-high 15 points in the loss for the Lady Wolves. Kenzie Mason ended with 14, and Peyton Torgerson finished with 12. The loss nearly solidifies North Sevier as the No. 2 seed from Region 15 entering the final week of league action.

Thursday’s win gives the Lady Spartans a season-series sweep of North Sevier, and a two game cushion at the top of the standings. Last year the two teams ended in a tie at the top of standings after a season-series split. North Sevier won the coin toss, making them the No. 1 seed going into the state tournament.

With two games remaining in the regular season the Lady Spartans will travel to Blanding on Tuesday for a second and final meeting with San Juan. The finale will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at home against Grand.