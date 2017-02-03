Lorene Olsen – February 2 2017

Lorene Olsen – Orangeville, Utah age 89 passed away February 2, 2017 in Ferron, Utah and was reunited with her eternal companion Royce J. Olsen. She was born March 17, 1927 in Orangeville, Utah to Lloyd A. and Irene D. Sitterud Van Buren. She married Royce J. Olsen on May 7, 1946 in Orangeville, Utah. Marriage later solemnized in the Manti Temple.

Lorene grew up a tomboy on the family farm in Orangeville. She preferred doing anything outdoors rather than “girl” stuff. She spent her summers at the family sawmill near Blue Lake above Joe’s Valley. Her love of the outdoors continued after married life. She loved camping trips and enjoyed raising a garden and taking care of her many flower gardens and working in her yard. She also developed a love of quilting, embroidery, and reading. She worked at Cottonwood Elementary School as a lunch lady for 17 years.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings and positions in both ward and stake capacities. In 1997 – 1998 Lorene served a family history mission with her husband. They were with the last group of missionaries to serve in the granite vault in Cottonwood Canyon.

Her family was her life. She loved and supported them in whatever endeavors they pursued. She was always proud of each one of them and treated each one like they were the favorite. Her home was the first stop after school for all of the grandchildren. They had to stop at Grandma Rene’s every day and get a piece of candy and an ice cream sandwich. Her home to the very end was the spot where her children gathered every Sunday evening for dinner and great company.

She is survived by her children Kerry (Dana) Olsen of Orangeville, Wayne (Kelly) Olsen of Orangeville and Rolene (Wane) Justice of Huntington; eleven grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Irene Van Buren, husband Royce Olsen, infant sister, brother Duane Van Buren and grandson Courtney Justice.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. in the Orangeville 1st/2nd ward building, 45 West 100 South, Orangeville, Utah. Viewing on Monday, February 6, 2017 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Fausett Mortuary, Castle Dale, Utah. Also 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the Orangeville City Cemetery. Entrusted to Fausett Mortuary of Emery County. Family and friends may sign the guestbook and share memories of Lorene at www.fausettmortuary.com.