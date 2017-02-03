Mont Harmon Middle School FCCLA members give back

Mont Harmon Middle School FCCLA which is an acronym for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America helps to promote personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Avery Gunter and Rachel Hobbs both members of FCCLA came up with an idea to acknowledge the hard work and dedication by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. The girls wanted to say thanks for keeping our community safe and sound 24/7.

They put organized approximately 50 “survival kits” which were not your normal survival kits. These kits were a bit more special and a bit on the sweet side….they were cute appreciation kits that were put together with candy for each Deputy to enjoy.

Both girls sacrificed time after-school for one week to sell cups of hot chocolate to students waiting for the bus in order to make the money necessary to put the survival kits together.

Sheriff Wood along with his Deputies were very appreciative of the girls’ kind gesture and awarded them both with the “Challenge Coin” which is a sign of respect. So next time you see these two girls out in the community, thank them both for giving back to our community.

PHOTO COURTESY OF CARBON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE