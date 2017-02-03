USU-Eastern shocks No. 22 Salt Lake Community College

The USU-Eastern Eagles held off a late Salt Lake Community College rally to stun the No. 22 ranked Bruins 75-74 on the road in Taylorsville Thursday night.

USU-Eastern sophomore Roman McNight stuffed the stat sheet as he finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five blocks, five assists and four steals. McNight’s stellar play set the tone for the Eagles, who led for the majority of the contest in only their second conference win of the season.

Going toe-to-toe with Salt Lake for the third time this season, the Eagles delivered their most efficient offensive performance of the season. Shooting 40-percent from the field and three-point line, USU-Eastern committed just one turnover in the second half.

Salt Lake rallied to trim a 10-point deficit to just one with 41 seconds to play in regulation. Following two misses at the free throw line from forward Christian Gray, Cooper Holt’s potential game-winning put back in the paint rolled off of the rim. USU-Eastern guard Quinn Peters retrieved the rebound and launched the ball down court as time expired to preserve the win for USU-Eastern.

Koel Cutler scored 17 points, including five makes from the three-point line, as he filled in for injured starter Milan Surlic. Quinn Peters continued his steady play with 14 points and four assists. All nine players who entered the game scored at least three points for USU-Eastern.

Dalvin Brushier paced the Salt Lake Bruins with 13 points as the team slipped to 6-3 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play. Matt Conway recorded a double-double coming off of the bench with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah White and Gray both recorded double-figures, combining for 22 points.

Thursday’s win gives the Eagles the edge over Colorado Northwestern for fourth place in the current conference standings. Expected to now fall out of the top 25, the Bruins hold a one game lead in the loss column over the College of Southern Idaho for second.

USU-Eastern will look to carry the momentum built into Saturday when they travel on the road to Rangely for a third meeting with Colorado NW. So far this season the two teams have split two games, both of which were decided by a combined three points.