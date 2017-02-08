Carbon High School Parent Teacher Conferences will be held on Monday and Tuesday, February 13th and 14th at Carbon High School.

Parent Teacher Conferences are scheduled for Monday, February 13th – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm and Tuesday, February 14th – 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm (Air Force Band performance at 7:00 pm).

Are you looking for high school age employees or volunteers? Or, do you have information that you would like to share with students/parents? CHS is INVITING you to be involved during Parent Teacher Conference. If you would like to participate, please contact Melissa Swenson at 613-4239