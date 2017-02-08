Carbon High School Parent Teacher Conferences

February 8, 2017
high school

Carbon High School Parent Teacher Conferences will be held on Monday and Tuesday, February 13th and 14th at Carbon High School.

Parent Teacher Conferences are scheduled for Monday, February 13th – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm and Tuesday, February 14th – 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm (Air Force Band performance at 7:00 pm).

Are you looking for high school age employees or volunteers?  Or, do you have information that you would like to share with students/parents?  CHS is INVITING you to be involved during Parent Teacher Conference.  If you would like to participate, please contact Melissa Swenson at 613-4239