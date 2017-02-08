Ernest “Ernie” John Martinez – February 5 2017

Our loving father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, fiancé, and friend, Ernest “Ernie” John Martinez, age 44, passed away unexpectedly February 5, 2017.

He was born in Los Alamos, New Mexico to Abe Martinez and Caroline Maestas. Married his high school sweetheart Ann Ivie and spent 25 years together, and had 3 children together. They married April 21, 2001 and later divorced in 2011.

His greatest pride and joy in life were his 3 children and of course his grandson. He was an amazing person inside and out and was a very talented and gifted artist. He enjoyed doing tattoos and was an avid Steelers fan who loved fishing and making people laugh. He took great pride in his truck “Betty”. Ernie was a very quiet but loveable, funny, wise, inspiring, happy, outgoing, wonderful, and a hardworking man. He did everything he could to support his family and give them the best life he could. Ernie has touched so many lives in his lifetime and he’s going to be dearly missed by so many.

Survived by his fiancé, Amber Nichols of 5 years and her daughters, Paige and Gracie, all of East Carbon; his 3 children, Brandi, Oscar and Venecia Martinez; grandson, Luther “Louie the coolest” Martinez; mother, Caroline Martinez, all of Price; sister, Karen (Adam) Barnes, Salt Lake City; brother, Abe Martinez, AZ.; many aunts, uncles and cousins; 12 nieces and nephews and many many friends.

Preceded in death by his father, Abe Martinez; grandfather Martinez; Maestas grandparents; cousin, Luther Martinez; aunt, Teresa Martinez; and grandson, Jack.

Funeral service are pending. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may call for additional service information. Friends may share memories of Ernie online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.