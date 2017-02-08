Ford Ridge Prescribed Burn Planned for Winter Months

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Canyon Country Fire Zone plans to conduct a prescribed burn of slash piles on approximately 60 acres of public lands in the Ford Ridge area west of U.S. Highway 6 and approximately 17 miles north of Price, UT. Burn operations will take place beginning in February, as the project area has received suitable snowfall. This phase of the fuel reduction project is expected to reduce wildfire risk for adjacent communities, restore ecosystem health, and enhance wildlife habitat.

Fire personnel from the Canyon Country Fire Zone will conduct the burns and monitor fire conditions, to ensure implementation occurs under favorable weather and vegetation conditions. Smoke may be visible to travelers along U.S. Highway 6 or in local communities. Smoke from prescribed burns generally lifts and dissipates during the warmest part of the day, but can linger over burn areas and in drainages as temperatures drop during the evening hours.

Prescribed burns will be posted on www.UtahFireInfo.gov. Local radio stations will be notified the day before burning begins.

For further information on prescribed burning or fire prevention programs, please contact Chris Asbjorn at (435) 259-2184. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Information Relay Service (FIRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact the above individual during normal business hours. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to leave a message or question with the above individual. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.