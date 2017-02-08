Lady Spartans roll past San Juan, run win streak to 16

The Emery Lady Spartans moved their winning streak to 16 with another dominating victory, this time defeating the San Juan Broncos 70-42 Tuesday night in Blanding.

Lainee Jensen helped set a blistering pace offensively for the Lady Spartans, scoring a game best 20 points, including four makes from the three-point line. Megan Jensen recorded a double-figure effort with 11 points, while Kacelyn Toomer chipped in with 10.

Up 15-8 at the end of the opening quarter, the Lady Spartans used a massive 25-4 run in the second to open a comfortable lead heading into the break. Outscoring San Juan by nine in the third, the game was well decided heading into the final stanza.

Bodell Nielson and Delaney Palmer both finished with 10 points a piece for the Lady Broncos, who suffered a season sweep at the hands of Emery. Jordyn Moon scored six points, and Nihonii Begaye ended with five.

Tuesday’s win moves the Lady Spartans to 18-1 in the regular season, and 9-0 in Region 15 play. With the league championship already clinched, Emery will wrap up the regular season on Friday as they play host to Grand. Tip-off for the final regular season game is scheduled for 7:00 PM.