Price City Police arrest man threatening them with a weapon

On 2-6-17 at 0322, Price City Police Officer Nick Parker was dispatched to a northeast Price residence on report of an allegedly out of control male, erratically displaying a knife. The caller believed the male was allegedly exhibiting signs of a drug induced psychosis. The caller was also hiding in a closet from the male.

Officer Parker arrived on scene and was backed up by Wellington PD Officer Drew Olson. They contacted the male subject who was now downstairs in the residence. The male was still allegedly holding the knife, was not compliant with officer requests, and in fact challenged and threatened the officers.

The male, now known to officers as Jimmy Jack Olson, DOB 1-17-84 of Price, quickly came around a corner towards the officers. Officer Parker deployed his taser, and after a continuing physical struggle, the officers were able to safely take Mr. Olson into custody.

The officers allegedly found the knife, which turned out to actually be a pair of kitchen shears, on Mr. Olson’s person. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of about a gram of methamphetamine.

Mr. Olson had just been inadvertently released from the Utah State Prison last week. Mr. Olson had an active statewide warrant out of Utah County, and additionally was supposed to be held for transport to the Idaho State Prison to begin serving a term there.

There was a “detainer” on Jimmy Jack Olson from the Idaho State Prison on Mr. Olson, but Idaho officials declined to come get Mr. Olson. Therefore the Utah Department of Corrections had no choice but to release Mr. Olson according to his Utah terms. When Mr. Olson was booked into the Carbon County Jail, besides his new charges, he was booked on an active warrant as well.

Mr. Olson was booked into jail on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, prohibited items (methamphetamine) inside a correctional facility, and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and failure to obey the commands of a police officer. The Carbon County Attorney’s Office will review the report to determine appropriate formal charges, along with considering possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (by definition a dangerous weapon can be considered such if it is a common item, as in this case being kitchen shears, which by its use can be considered a dangerous weapon).

Mr. Olson has a total of 21 prior arrests on his record for theft, assaults, burglary, vehicle burglary, domestic violence, and robbery charges.