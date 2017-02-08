Ramon Nonato Madrid – February 7 2017

Ramon Nonato Madrid, 97, passed away February 7, 2017 at Castleview Hospital in Price, Utah.

He was born August 30, 1919 to Fulgencio and Juanita Garcia Madrid in Villanueva, New Mexico. Married Thelma May Thomas, June 20, 1942 in Hiawatha, Utah. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2009.

Ramon was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Price, Utah where he was a resident for 36 years. He served in the U.S Army during World War II, European Theater. Battles and campaigns: Northern France; Ardennes; Rhineland; Central Europe. At the end of WWII, he began a 35 year coal career with U.S. Fuel Company in Hiawatha, Utah where he lived for 33 years. Ramon was a proud member of UMWA Local # 6363 and there was no one who was more patriotic than Ramon.

The most important thing in Dad’s life was his family. Nothing came before them! He loved gardening, fishing, hunting, the Utah Jazz and was an avid New York Yankee’s fan since the era of Lou Gehrig.

Ramon is survived by his children, Juanita (Paul) Majnik, Salt Lake City; son, Ramon (Susan) Madrid, Price; son-in-law, Abdullah Kadhi, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; sister, Josephine Gallegos, El Paso, TX; 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; daughter, Shirley; three brothers, Nicasio (Nick), Maximiliano (Max) and Demetrio (Demi); and older sister, Isidora (Lola) Flores.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the Heirloom staff for their loving care; CNS Hospice, Castleview Hospital, and the all the loving people who took such great care of Dad!

Funeral Mass, Friday, February 10, 2017, 10:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Price. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Thursday evening from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to Mass. Committal, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Ramon online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.