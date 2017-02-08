Suspect in Attempted Homicide in Emery County arrested in Michigan

The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, received a citizens tip that lead to the arrest of Reyfus Graves. Graves was wanted for attempted homicide out of Emery County Utah. It was reported that Graves was working at a car dealership detailing cars. Graves was found at the dealership and was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police 5th District Fugitive Team. Graves is currently lodged at the Branch County jail awaiting extradition back to Utah.

Graves was arrested in an incident in April 2016 that started with text messaging and Facebook argument that lead to an altercation at an apartment complex in Ferron. During the argument on social media, the victim stated that he and a friend were going to come to the apartment complex. As the victim, his friend and a juvenile pulled up to the complex, the alleged shooter, who was sitting in a vehicle with two other individuals, immediately exited the vehicle and started walking toward the victim’s vehicle. The unarmed victim exited his vehicle and the alleged shooter started firing a small caliber handgun at close range. Three shots were fired with one round hitting just above the door of the victim’s vehicle and one round hitting a house across the street. The third shot was fired underneath the vehicle as the victim was shielding himself on the other side of the vehicle.

Graves was charged with two counts of Attempted Homicide and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.