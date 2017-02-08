USU-Eastern tops No. 15 Snow College for third straight win

Cam Bailey’s go-ahead free throw with 4.1 seconds remaining was enough to lift the USU-Eastern Eagles past No. 15 Snow College in a 65-64 thriller Tuesday night at the B-DAC in Price on Fan Appreciation Night.

Trailing 31-28 at half time, the Eagles stormed back to capture a double-digit lead with 6:02 to play in the game. A furious Snow College comeback fell short as standout guard Zach Hunsaker’s potential game winning three-point shot clanked off of the front iron at the buzzer.

Tied at 64 with only seconds remaining, Bailey drew a foul down low on Snow big man Blake Truman. After connecting on the front end of the one-and-one, Bailey missed the second shot which led to a Hunsaker’s desperation three as time expired.

Bailey finished with 12 points, and 11 rebounds to pace the Eagles in their third consecutive win, and second straight over a nationally ranked opponent. Koel Cutler also chipped in with 12 points, while Quinn Peters ended with 10.

Riley Panter scored a game-high 21 points, including the first eight points of the game for Snow. Hunsaker was held under his season average, finishing 5-17 from the field for 15 points. Romain Louiserre logged nine points and nine boards in the setback.

Playing in front of the largest crowd of the season, the Eagles and Badgers changed leads 41 times throughout the contest. Shooting just 32-percent from the field in the first half, the Eagles finished 40-percent for the game with a highly efficient finish.

After starting Scenic West Athletic Conference play 1-7, the Eagles have won three consecutive games to get within two games of Salt Lake Community College and the College of Southern Idaho for second. Thursday the Eagles defeated then ranked #22 Salt Lake on the road, also in a one-point thriller.

Only five games remain on the regular season slate for the Eagles, who will resume action on Thursday at home against CSI. Next week the team will complete the home portion of their schedule as they welcome in both Salt Lake and Colorado Northwestern.