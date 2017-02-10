Emery boys swim team wins 2A State Championship, girls finish second

Three first place finishes and six top three finishes was enough to propel the Emery boy’s swimming team to a 2A State Championship, while the girl’s team finished second Thursday afternoon in Provo at Brigham Young University.

Logging 237 points for the meet the Emery boy’s team easily defeated second place North Summit’s 165 point performance. Rowland Hall finished in third with 154 points as Grand and Millard rounded out the top five.

The Grand Red Devil’s claimed the girl’s state championship by accumulating 244 points. Emery finished in a distant second with 172 points, followed by North Summit in third with 170.5 points. Rowland Hall and South Summit completed the top five in the final meet of the season.

Starting the state championship performance off with a bang, the Emery boy’s medley relay team consisting of Daryl Guymon, Keldan Guymon, Garret Stilson and Nate Gilbert shattered the previous 2A state record. Finishing in 1:44.70, the team defeated North Summit for first place, while break the schools previous record of 1:49.41.

Daryl Guymon, Logan Cox, Stilson and Gilbert added to the school’s first place performances by again beating North Summit, this time in the 200 yard freestyle. Finishing with a time of 1:33.88, Emery just slipped by North Summit’s ending time of 1:34.47.

Guymon continued his excellence by adding an individual state championship, defeating teammate Gilbert by 1.08 seconds in the 100 yard freestyle. Guymon’s fourth event ended in a second place finish in the 100 yard butterfly.

Other top three finishes included the 400 yard freestyle relay team made up of Johnathon Seely, Deegan Minchey, Logan Cox and Keldon Guymon finishing second. Guymon also finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 yard IM. Minchey also finished third in the 500 yard freestyle, while Gilbert finished as an equal in the 200 yard IM.

Kaelee Hooley, Erin Oliverson, Sydney Terwilleger and BriAnne Bass topped North Summit with a time of 4:17.37 in the girl’s 400 yard freestyle for the team’s lone first place finish. North Summit finished in second after logging a time of 4:19.38.

The Lady Spartan’s 200 yard freestyle relay team made up of Bass, Katie Carter, Alexis Johansen, Brooklyn Potter finished in third. Bass logged another third place finish for the Lady Spartans, ending the 200 yard freestyle in third place with a time of 2:22.55.

The stellar finish at the state championship on Thursday caps off a brilliant year for Emery swimming. Both teams entered the meet with a championship performance at the regional competition on Jan. 26.

Below are the complete individual and team results from Thursday.

2A Swim Results