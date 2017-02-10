Faye Fox Branson – February 9 2017

Faye Fox Branson, age 84, peacefully exchanged her earthly cares for “Angel Wings” on February 9, 2017. She was surrounded by family who helped celebrate her reunion with her husband, William “Bill” Branson, and her parents, Harry E. Fox and Suzanne Castang. She will also be re-united with her siblings, Mary (John) Aagard, Quentin “Bob” (Al) Fox, William Kent, Janice, and Harry Fox (surviving sister-in-law, Millie).

Faye was born April 25, 1932 in Price, Utah. She met her husband Bill Branson when they both worked for UP&L. Faye and Bill were married September 4, 1953 in Manti, Utah. They made their home in Helper, Utah raising their two sons, Bevan (Joyce Lipsey) and Jason (Trina Cox). Fishing, hunting, vacations, trips across the country to hunt rocks, ball games, and camping were just of few of their adventures. She was a dedicated wife and mother who was fearless, and tireless as their family life was one adventure after another. Everyone who crossed their path became dear friends. Faye was a great cook and made the holidays and family dinners in their home fond memories.

Those who knew Faye will share memories of her playing on a women’s fast pitch softball team. The sponsor of this team was none other than Dick Mitchell who was owner and director of Mitchell Funeral Home. Fittingly, the team was called the Mitchell Mummy’s! The Mummy’s loved this man and he loved his team! Another highlight of Faye’s life was working for Carbon Fuel Company.

Faye and Bill became world class grandparents to Brock (Kasslie) Branson, Brett (Mindy) Branson, Heather (Eric) Jensen, Jennifer (Kevin) Jensen and Lacey Loran Branson will always remember long summer vacations to the Grand Canyon, The Dakota’s, visiting them in Quartsite, AZ, and other great adventures. Pre-school programs, ball games, band concerts, graduations and weddings! Faye loved her grandchildren!

Their “Rock Shop” was not only a collection of treasures, but a gathering place for friends and family. To their grandchildren it was a magical place. With so many treasures and memories to share their great-grandchildren will remember these amazing grandparents! Great grandchildren are Zane Jensen, Joss and Ezri Jensen, Blayde Branson and Aidan Woodbury. Faye loved Hummingbirds! She claimed they came every year on her birthday. Whenever you see a Hummingbird, remember Faye. For it just might be. “If a hummingbird appears, it could mean your loved one is near.”

Funeral service, Monday, February 13, 2017, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price. The family will receive friends at Mitchell’s Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to service. Interment, Mt. View Cemetery, Helper. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Faye at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net