Friday, February 10 2017

February 10, 2017 Barter Bar - Live M-F 9:30am - Call 637-5625 - Email barterbar@koal.net

MAIL BAG:

FOR SALE:
1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000
2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition!  Asking price $21,000
Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.

FOR SALE:
2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit,  break away levers,  steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire.  $3900.00. 435-630-3679

LOOKING FOR:
Lost dog in Spring Glen.  Missing for over a week.  Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix.  Black with some white on nose, chest and feet.  Timid and would not be wearing a collar.  Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.

FOR SALE:
Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.
Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.
Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO
Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.

PHONE CALLS:

FOR SALE:
Electric recliner w/lift to stand, rust in color and in excellent condition, asking $250
Toliet riser seat that is also a commode asking 420
Please call 630-8502

LOOKING FOR:
Single shot .22 rifle please call 637-2179

LOOKING FOR:
Pedal exerciser please call 630-8565

FOR SALE:
Eddie Bauer play pen please call 650-0540