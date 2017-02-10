Friday, February 10 2017

MAIL BAG:
FOR SALE:
1992 Jeep Cherokee, 5 inch Rubicon lift, 33 inch tires, re-geared, CB radio. In excellent condition! Asking price $4,000
2005 Corvette. Black exterior and interior. Coupe. In excellent condition! Asking price $21,000
Call or text (435)630-8367 for more details.
FOR SALE:
2012 Yamaha YZ450F- runs excellent professionally upgraded suspension, motor relocation kit, break away levers, steering stabilizer, comes with new rear tire. $3900.00. 435-630-3679
LOOKING FOR:
Lost dog in Spring Glen. Missing for over a week. Female, short-hair, Kelpie/cattle dog mix. Black with some white on nose, chest and feet. Timid and would not be wearing a collar. Her family desperately misses her. Please call or text 435-820-6154 if you have seen her.
FOR SALE:
Winchester 94/30-30 to $475.00. Rifle is in very nice condition.
Lowered price on the Thompson Center Contender pistol to $700.
Winchester Buffalo Bill Commemorative rifle in 30-30 win, asking $850 OBO
Firearms are in new condition very nice. Call 435-637-6721 for more information.
PHONE CALLS:
FOR SALE:
Electric recliner w/lift to stand, rust in color and in excellent condition, asking $250
Toliet riser seat that is also a commode asking 420
Please call 630-8502
LOOKING FOR:
Single shot .22 rifle please call 637-2179
LOOKING FOR:
Pedal exerciser please call 630-8565
FOR SALE:
Eddie Bauer play pen please call 650-0540